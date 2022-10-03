Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Up 20.5% in September

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

CGNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

