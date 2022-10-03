Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 283,033 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 143,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1,447.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 201,071 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

