Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CGTX stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.80.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
