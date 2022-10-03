Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.50

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$55.50 and last traded at C$56.54, with a volume of 5841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.10.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$896.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.75.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$754.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.5099996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Cogeco’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

