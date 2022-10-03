CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 13.9% in September

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CN Energy Group. Stock Performance
CNEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. CN Energy Group. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $13.50.
About CN Energy Group.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CN Energy Group. (CNEY)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.