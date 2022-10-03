CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 13.9% in September

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

CNEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. CN Energy Group. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

