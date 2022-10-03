CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $750,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.86.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CME Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average is $207.96. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

