CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading 16.7% Higher

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) shares traded up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 195,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 226,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

