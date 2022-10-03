CluCoin (CLU) Price Down 34.8% This Week

CluCoin (CLU) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One CluCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CluCoin has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CluCoin has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $11,108.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CluCoin Profile

CluCoin’s launch date was May 19th, 2021. CluCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. CluCoin’s official website is clucoin.com. The Reddit community for CluCoin is https://reddit.com/r/clucoin. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CluCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "CluShare is a decentralized Binance platform that allows users to earn passive income while they hold. CluShare will launch its built-in exchange that facilitates the transaction at any time. Clushare is known as a staking-as-a service platform."

