Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Shares of CLX opened at $128.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Clorox by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

