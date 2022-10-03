ClassZZ (CZZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,178.00

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. ClassZZ has a market cap of $8.61 million and $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClassZZ coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ClassZZ has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005164 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001430 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016525 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ClassZZ Coin Profile

ClassZZ (CZZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ClassZZ’s official website is classzz.com. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClassZZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The entire value proposition of the Class ZZ network, and the associated Te Waka protocol is in its ability to conduct cross-chain transactions in a completely trustless, permissionless and decentralized manner. Indeed if decentralization is not important, centralized exchanges have allowed users to send tokens cross-chain since a decade ago.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClassZZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClassZZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClassZZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

