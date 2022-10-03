Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Class Acceleration Stock Performance

Shares of CLAS stock remained flat at $9.88 during trading on Friday. 95,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,805. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Class Acceleration has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Class Acceleration by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,254 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Class Acceleration by 4.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,216,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Class Acceleration by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Class Acceleration by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Class Acceleration Company Profile

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

