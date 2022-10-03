CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Receives $47.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at CinCor Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CinCor Pharma Stock Up 9.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

CINC opened at $32.82 on Monday. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

