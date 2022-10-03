CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,706. CHS has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

Insider Activity at CHS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

