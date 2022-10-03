Chintai Price Tops $0.0209 on Top Exchanges (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Chintai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chintai has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $12,602.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chintai has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chintai alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010877 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Chintai

Chintai’s genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 981,822,530 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS. The official website for Chintai is chintai.io.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chintai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chintai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.