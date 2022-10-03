China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China CITIC Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS CHCJY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

