China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
China CITIC Bank Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS CHCJY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
