Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 106,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Chimerix Trading Up 4.3 %

Chimerix stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 1,238,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $169.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Chimerix will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

