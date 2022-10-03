Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Lifted by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chewy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chewy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CHWY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,161. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.63 and a beta of 0.50.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chewy Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.