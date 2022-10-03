Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Lifted by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chewy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,161. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

