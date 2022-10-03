Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 886,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,247 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $107,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

CHKP stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,079. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.