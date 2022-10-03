Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 6,573 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,244. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

