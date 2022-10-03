Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 18,651 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.70. 17,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,450. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.