Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,430 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.94. 414,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

