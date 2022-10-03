Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 164,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,206,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,865. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $328.12 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.