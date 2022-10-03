Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 5,349 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $632,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,266. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.