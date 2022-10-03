Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 344,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $56.81.

