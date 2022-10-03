Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 65,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,673. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

