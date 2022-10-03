Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $364,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 65,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

