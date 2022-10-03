Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 631.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

PRF traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.57. 19,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,962. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16.

