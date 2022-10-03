Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

AVGO stock traded up $13.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $457.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.64 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

