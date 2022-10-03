Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,804 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 0.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.97. 60,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

