Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $240.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $196.80 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

