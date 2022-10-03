Chainsquare (CHS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.30 Million

Chainsquare (CHS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Chainsquare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002440 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainsquare has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Chainsquare has a market cap of $47.30 million and $10,714.00 worth of Chainsquare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chainsquare Coin Profile

Chainsquare’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2020. Chainsquare’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Chainsquare’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainsquare is chainsquare.io.

Buying and Selling Chainsquare

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain Square is a project for payment of rewards points using a blockchain system, and it is aiming to incorporate blockchain technology into the currently used rewards points system. This converts rewards points scattered around the world into chain square tokens (CHS) through the chain square platform, making it convenient for anyone to use at credit card merchants around the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainsquare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainsquare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainsquare using one of the exchanges listed above.

