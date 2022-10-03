CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.72. 52,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

