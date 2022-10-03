Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Up 11.2% in September

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 8,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 41.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $7,878,000.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.27. 9,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,842. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

