Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $725,000.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $55.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

