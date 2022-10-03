Centrifuge One Day Trading Volume Tops $500,498.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001484 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $500,498.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge token (CFG) is a crypto-economic primitive and a native token that utilizes a nominated-Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm to stake validators and provide incentives for Centrifuge adoption. CFG empowers holders to guide the development of Centrifuge through on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.