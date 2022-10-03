Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Nucor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $6.87 on Monday, reaching $113.86. 25,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

