Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,563 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Masco by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

Masco Stock Performance

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. 18,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

