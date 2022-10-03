Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,326 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,023. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

