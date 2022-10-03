Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,886 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises about 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.09% of AECOM worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $49,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

AECOM Stock Up 2.0 %

ACM stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.