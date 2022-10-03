Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 8,225 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,712,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 825,388 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.