Central Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,000. AutoZone makes up approximately 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $38.03 on Monday, hitting $2,179.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,677. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,178.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2,108.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,634.34 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,453 shares of company stock worth $11,917,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

