Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $16.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $523.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,766. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

