Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.
Insider Activity at United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,716. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.09 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.36.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Further Reading
