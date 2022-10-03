Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DHI traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.78. 29,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.