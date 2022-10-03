Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 605 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.97. 32,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,934. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.02. The stock has a market cap of $305.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

