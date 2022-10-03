Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 179 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,469 shares of company stock valued at $54,068,982. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $222.64. 6,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,456. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $169.73 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

