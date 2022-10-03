Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,429 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,381. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $77.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

