Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Up 8.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 49,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,936,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBR shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Amundi grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 516.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 147,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

