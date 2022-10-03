CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 8,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi boosted its stake in CEMEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,929,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 233,401 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

CEMEX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.