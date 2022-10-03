Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $9.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair cut shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

CLBT stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $743.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

