Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celcuity

In other news, Director Richard Nigon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of CELC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,444. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

